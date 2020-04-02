Karisma Kapoor Pledges To Donate To PM-CARES And Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

After celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and others, actress Karisma Kapoor has also pledged to donate money to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat health contingencies like the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Karisma announced about her contribution on her Instagram page and wrote, "Every life matters, which is why my children Samaira and Kiaan and I pledge our support to the PM CARES Fund and The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). A small contribution can go a long way. Do your bit... for our country, for humanity."

Earlier, Karisma's sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan also pledged her support to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.

The Good Newwz actress posted a statement on Instagram saying that she, along with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, have extended support to the two relief funds.

"We extend our support to the PM-CARES and Chief Minister's Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised matters. Do help wherever possible," the statement read.

A couple of days ago, when Kareena had pledged her support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), she was slammed by many netizens for not supporting PM-CARES Fund and got trolled brutally on the social media.

Speaking of Kareena and Karisma's work, the former was last seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Karisma, on the other side, made a promising digital début with ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series, Mentalhood.

