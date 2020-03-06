Karisma Kapoor Reveals The Lead Actors On Andaz Apna Apna Were Not On Talking Terms

Karisma Kapoor, who starred in the 1994 cult-classic Andaz Apna Apna, revealed that none of the lead actors on the film were on talking terms during its shoot. Another shocking revelation she made was that she has not watched the film because back in those days, actors were so busy that they did not have time to watch their own films.

Speaking to Rajeev Masand about not watching Andaz Apna Apna, Karisma said, "Can I be honest? I don't think I have watched Andaz Apna Apna. Because at that time, we were doing three-four shifts a day. There was no time. We did not have time to watch our own films."

Apart from her, the film also starred Raveena Tandon, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Sharing an interesting anecdote about her co-stars, Karisma said, "In Andaz Apna Apna, there was a time when none of the actors were talking to each other. This cult film was made with all of us not even speaking to each other. It's quite funny."

Andaz Apna Apna revolved around the story of two men who plan to make it in life by marrying a rich heiress and compete with each other to do so. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vijay Kumar Sinha.

After nearly a decade, Karisma has returned to screen as an actress again, this time debuting on a web series. Karisma stars in Mentalhood, a web series created by Ekta Kapoor, co-starring Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridhul, Sanjay Suri, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Reveals She Is Conservative In Real Life; 'I Never Used To Like Wearing Sleeveless'

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor And Karan Johar Welcome Kareena Kapoor To Instagram: The Diva Is Here