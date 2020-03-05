Karisma Kapoor Reveals She Is Conservative In Real Life; ‘I Never Used To Like Wearing Sleeveless’

Karisma Kapoor is an actress who ruled Bollywood in the 90s, starring in films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani and Judwaa. Although a popular on-screen personality, Karisma admits that she is a very private person in real life. In an interview, she opened up about how people often get surprised by the fact that she is actually a conservative person.

Speaking to Film Companion, Karisma said, "I have always been a very private person, even though I am an actor. When people meet me, they are like, 'How did you these songs and work in David Dhawan films?' I never used to like to wear sleeveless also. It was very odd. I was very conservative, or I don't know what to call it, personality wise."

However, Karisma is quite active on social media, especially on Instagram, where she has over 5 million followers. Regarding this, she said, "I also feel that I have been a person who likes to move with the times. That's really important also for me, as a person. This is the digital age but yes, I am a bit particular about what I post and what I don't. I like certain things to be private and people respect that about me."

Karisma was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq directed by Vikram Bhatt. After many years, she is planning to make her comeback as an actress, this time debuting on the digital platform.

Karisma is all set to debut in a web series produced by ALTBalaji, and directed by Karishma Kohli. Titled Mentalhood, she will co-star Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridhul, and Tillotama Shome in the web series. The series will premiere on March 11 on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

