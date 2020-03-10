Karisma Kapoor: People Used To Say I Look Like My Dad; I Will Never Make It

Karisma Kapoor has finally made a foray into digital media with Mentalhood. Fans are quite excited to have her back and we're sure Karisma is equally enthralled. From the last few years, Karisma might have appeared least interested in the films, but during her prime, she was a superstar. However, when Karisma had made her début, her journey was anything but a bed of roses.

In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Karisma Kapoor talked about her struggles during her initial days in Bollywood and said, "A lot of people were like she looks like her dad and she will never make it. People used to say that. And for a young girl and a teenager, to be hearing that and trying to work hard and be focused and dedicated, there were these kinds of comments coming. But touchwood I proved them wrong."

In the same interview, she also spoke about how she was ridiculed for her 'Sexy Sexy' song with Govinda. She said, "When I did song 'Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole', today the word sexy is used at a drop of a hat. Actresses today are wearing tiny shorts or bikini tops and that time I was fairly covered. But still, it was made huge deal ki 'ye kaisa gana hai'."

"I remember I was so young, I had bruised knees and elbows doing those difficult steps in the song thinking people will appreciate it and they'll love my dance. Yes, people appreciated the talent side, but a lot of views were like, 'what are these wordings'. And eventually, the song's wordings were even changed but today the song is everywhere," added Karisma.

Well, we must say that despite being a daughter of the Bollywood star, Karisma made it so far only because of her talent! She's surely one of those star-kids, who have achieved name and fame with their hard work.