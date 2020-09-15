Karisma Kapoor Shares Pics From Riddhima's Birthday Bash; Alia, Ranbir, Kareena Have A Gala Time

Girls Wanna Have Some Fun

Karisma Kapoor posted a photo from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's low-key birthday bash, in which she, sister Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and another friend is seen posing with the birthday girl.

The Raja Hindustani actress captioned the picture as, "Happy 40th birthday ! 💕🎂✨so glad we got to celebrate with you ! @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

#birthdaywishes #family #cousins #happybirthday #familytime." Reacting to the picture, Riddhima replied, "Love you thank you lolo @therealkarismakapoor."

Birthday Love

Karisma Kapoor strikes a pose with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in this pretty picture. While Lolo looks ravishing in a printed top, the birthday girl stuns in a black outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Cheers For The Birthday Girl

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen flaunting her million dollar smile, as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni cuts her birthday cake.

It's Family Time

Birthday parties are incomplete without group pictures and the Kapoors know this quite well! In one of the photos, Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir, Riddhima, aunt Rima Jain and others are seen squeezing into a frame for a perfect family moment.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor Pens A Sweet Birthday Post For Her Daughter

Riddhima's actress-mother Neetu Kapoor wished her with a heartwarming note that read, "n my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost ) cannot be another like her 🥰❤️ happy big 40 cuteness 🥰❤️❣️❣️❣️❣️."