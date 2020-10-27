Karisma Kapoor Shares Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunting Her Baby Bump!

An ecstatic Karisma Kapoor shared a Boomerang video of sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's pregnant with her second child, on her Instagram page and left the fans 'awwing' over the Kapoor sisters. Karisma captioned her post as, "Working with the sis always the best ❤️ #sistersquad 👭 #behindthescenes."

In the video, Kareena can be seen striking a pose flaunting her baby bump with make-up artist Pompy Hans while Karisma captures the moment in her mobile. All three of them are sporting white t-shirts and we just can't wait to know more about Karisma-Kareena's collaboration.

Kareena reposted the same video on her Instagram page and captioned it as "Double trouble 👭🏻😉 #SisterSquad."

Notably, Kareena and Karisma had fun working together.

On a related note, both Kareena and Karisma have mentioned it in several interviews that they would love to do a film together, but their only condition is a good script. Those who want to see Karisma and Kareena together in the same frame, must be delighted to see their Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, on October 3, Kareena had shared an update on her pregnancy. She said that she is five months pregnant and is going strong.

With respect to work, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Post her delivery, Kareena will also kick-start the shooting of Karan Johar's upcoming period drama, Takht, which also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

