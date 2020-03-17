Karni Sena Targets Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj; Disrupts Film's Shooting In Jaipur For This Reason!

The Karni Sena is back in news! After staging protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor over historic facts in 2017, the organization has now targeted Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical film Prithviraj.

The members of the outfit, led by its national president Mahipal Singh Makrana, staged a protest and disrupted the film's shooting in Jamwaramgarh village in Jaipur, on Saturday. Asking the director, Chandraprakash Dwivedi to halt the shoot, they demanded a script read.

When Dwivedi assured them that there was no tampering with historic facts in the script, the members of Karni Sena demanded a written assurance about the same.

Akshay Kumar was not shooting when the Karni Sena members staged the protest on Saturday.

Makrana told PTI, "We held discussions with the director, Chandraprakash, regarding the film's script today. We told him that no tampering with historic facts will be tolerated."

He further added, "Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie but we want a written assurance."

Akshay Kumar had announced Prithiviraj last year on his birthday and called it as one of the biggest and ambitious film of his career. The superstar essays the role of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan in the film.

Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who essays the role of Princess Sanyogita. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the historical drama is slated to hit the theatrical screens on Diwali 2020.

Manushi Chhillar On Playing 'Sanyogita' In Prithviraj: It Is A Dream Role For Me

Coronavirus Outbreak: Karan Johar's Takht, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj & Other Film Shoots Affected