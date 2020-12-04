Karram Kurram: Kiara Advani To Star In Ashutosh Gowariker's Film Based On Lijjat Papad Success Story

Kiara Advani's Karram Kurram Is Based On The Lijjat Papad Success Story

Bringing to screen the tale of women empowerment, Karram Kurram will narrate the story of a woman who started a women co-operative organization to bring together six other housewives to earn for their households. Today, the Mahila Griha Udyog organization has sustained the households of thousands of women for over six decades now.

The film headlined by Kiara Advani will showcase the inception and rise of a FMCG conglomerate, establishing a monopoly in the commercial papad market, under the women's cooperative group.

Karram Kurram Will Be Helmed By Glen Baretto And Ankush Mohla

Presented under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, Karram Kurram will be helmed by Glen Baretto and Ankush Mohla who have assisted in the past The film will be produced by Sunita Gowariker.

Kiara Advani Has An Interesting Line-Up Of Films

The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani which stars her in the lead role. Kiara recently kickstarted the shooting of Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Kohli. Besides these two films, Kiara will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.