Karram Kurram: Kiara Advani To Star In Ashutosh Gowariker's Film Based On Lijjat Papad Success Story
After winning our hearts with projects like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Guilty, Kiara Advani is now all geared up to play the female lead in a film based on the popular FMCG chain for Lijjat Papads. Titled Kurram Karram, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker who has a knack for bringing homegrown stories to life on the big screen will be producing this film.
Kiara Advani's Karram Kurram Is Based On The Lijjat Papad Success Story
Bringing to screen the tale of women empowerment, Karram Kurram will narrate the story of a woman who started a women co-operative organization to bring together six other housewives to earn for their households. Today, the Mahila Griha Udyog organization has sustained the households of thousands of women for over six decades now.
The film headlined by Kiara Advani will showcase the inception and rise of a FMCG conglomerate, establishing a monopoly in the commercial papad market, under the women's cooperative group.
Karram Kurram Will Be Helmed By Glen Baretto And Ankush Mohla
Presented under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, Karram Kurram will be helmed by Glen Baretto and Ankush Mohla who have assisted in the past The film will be produced by Sunita Gowariker.
Kiara Advani Has An Interesting Line-Up Of Films
The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani which stars her in the lead role. Kiara recently kickstarted the shooting of Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Kohli. Besides these two films, Kiara will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.
