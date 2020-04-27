Kartik Aaryan & Ayushmann Khurrana Rejected Hungama 2, They Thought I’m Outdated: Priyadarshan

While speaking to a media agency, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan revealed that before approaching Meezaan Jaffrey for Hungama 2, he had approached many young actors like Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra. However, none of them showed interest in the project.

He told PTI, "I didn't go directly to meet them but my concept was narrated to a lot of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Siddharth Malhotra. They all refused to do the film. Now, I am working with Meezaan. They all refused because maybe they thought I am an outdated director, because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years."

Priyadarshan further added that he doesn't believe in pleasing the actor so that they sign his project. He only wants to collaborate with actors, who could believe in his direction.

He said, "They seemed disinterested. They don't tell it to you on your face. I don't like to beg to actors and (I) prefer to work with somebody who believes in me. Many times when you request an actor to do a film, they show respect to you, offer you coffee and nicely they will avoid you, because maybe they don't trust you."

Speaking about Hungama 2, the Hera Pheri director revealed that the film is about a total misunderstanding. "The old film is about misunderstanding and confusion and same is the case with Hungama 2 but the story is different."

Apart from Meezaan Jaffrey, the film also casts Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and south actor Pranitha Subhash.