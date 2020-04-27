    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kartik Aaryan & Ayushmann Khurrana Rejected Hungama 2, They Thought I’m Outdated: Priyadarshan

      By
      |

      While speaking to a media agency, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan revealed that before approaching Meezaan Jaffrey for Hungama 2, he had approached many young actors like Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra. However, none of them showed interest in the project.

      He told PTI, "I didn't go directly to meet them but my concept was narrated to a lot of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Siddharth Malhotra. They all refused to do the film. Now, I am working with Meezaan. They all refused because maybe they thought I am an outdated director, because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years."

      kartik-aaryan-ayushmann-khurrana-rejected-hungama-2-they-thought-priyadarshan-is-outdated-director

      Priyadarshan further added that he doesn't believe in pleasing the actor so that they sign his project. He only wants to collaborate with actors, who could believe in his direction.

      He said, "They seemed disinterested. They don't tell it to you on your face. I don't like to beg to actors and (I) prefer to work with somebody who believes in me. Many times when you request an actor to do a film, they show respect to you, offer you coffee and nicely they will avoid you, because maybe they don't trust you."

      Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Indulge Into DIY Birthday Decorations As Their Daughter Turns 6

      Speaking about Hungama 2, the Hera Pheri director revealed that the film is about a total misunderstanding. "The old film is about misunderstanding and confusion and same is the case with Hungama 2 but the story is different."

      Apart from Meezaan Jaffrey, the film also casts Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

      Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 18:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X