Kartik Aaryan Being Paid This Whopping Amount For Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Remake?
Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a huge success at the box office.The Sankranti release emerged as a blockbuster despite facing stiff competition from the Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film revolves around a young man who finds his world shaken after he discovers that he was switched at birth with a millionaire's son.
Reportedly, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is all set to get a Hindi remake with Kartik Aaryan stepping into Allu Arjun's shoes. The latest buzz is that the Love Aaj Kal actor is being paid a whopping amount for the Hindi remake. Scroll down to read more.
A Whopping Renumeration For Kartik Aaryan
A Filmfare report stated that the young star has been paid more than Rs 10 crores for the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Well, we must say it looks like Kartik is gearing up to give his contemporaries sleepless nights!
Has Kartik Aryan Given His Nod To Star In The Film?
If the latest buzz to be believed, amid lockdown, Kartik heard the script of the Hindi remake through Skype and informed the makers that he was interested in taking up the project.
More Details About The Project
According to reports, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Kartik Aaryan, will be directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Allu Arjun.
Here's When The Hindi Remake Of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Will Hit The Shooting Floors
We hear that this Kartik Aaryan starrer will go on floors once the actor wraps up the shooting of his pending films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Currently, the shooting of both the films is on halt due to COVID-19 pandemic.
ALSO READ: Fan Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Kartik Aaryan For A Reply, But The Actor Has A Better Offer!
ALSO READ: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo World Television Premiere On August 15; Will Allu Arjun Film Beat Sarileru?