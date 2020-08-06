Kartik Aaryan Being Paid This Whopping Amount For Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Remake?

A Whopping Renumeration For Kartik Aaryan

A Filmfare report stated that the young star has been paid more than Rs 10 crores for the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Well, we must say it looks like Kartik is gearing up to give his contemporaries sleepless nights!

Has Kartik Aryan Given His Nod To Star In The Film?

If the latest buzz to be believed, amid lockdown, Kartik heard the script of the Hindi remake through Skype and informed the makers that he was interested in taking up the project.

More Details About The Project

According to reports, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Kartik Aaryan, will be directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Allu Arjun.

Here's When The Hindi Remake Of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Will Hit The Shooting Floors

We hear that this Kartik Aaryan starrer will go on floors once the actor wraps up the shooting of his pending films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Currently, the shooting of both the films is on halt due to COVID-19 pandemic.