Kartik Aaryan Clarifies His 'Women With Defects' Comment: 'It Was Just A Light Moment'

Kartik Aaryan recently hit a controversy after one of his comments during an interview rubbed the netizens the wong way. The actor who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, was asked about comparisons with Ayushmann Khurrana during one of his interviews.

Replying that their films are based on different ideologies, the actor said, "It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects." Kartik's statement didn't go down well with the netizens who slammed him left and right.

In an interview with ETimes, Kartik finally reacted to the whole fiasco and clarified, "We were discussing a meme where there were some things written and I too reacted on it by saying that I too have stumbled upon it."

He further added, "We sometimes tend to take things out of proportion. I do not believe in such things and it was just a light moment. We just read what was written on it and not comment on it."

This is not the first time Kartik hit the news for all wrong reasons. Before this, the actor has heavily criticised over a dialogue on marital rape from his last film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Speaking about films, apart from Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films include Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Dostana 2 and an action film with Tanhaji director Om Raut.

