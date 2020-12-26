Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka Directed By Ram Madhvani Wraps Shoot In A Record Ten Days

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming thriller Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani, completed filming in just ten days. Madhvani reportedly had a well planned shoot which he executed much before the scheduled time. Most of the shoot was restricted to a hotel with the entire crew being put up there in a bio-bubble, and a few action sequences were filmed outdoors.

Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, "Since the unit comprised 300 people, the entire hotel was booked by the production team. The filmmaker and his team adhered to the necessary safety protocols, and ensured that no outsiders were allowed into the hotel. In fact, the hotel staff was also instructed to stay put during the period, thus creating a bio-bubble of sorts."

The source added, "Ram sir had planned each scene, including where every actor would stand and what the camera angle would be. Thanks to the intense prep, Kartik knew his character like the back of his hand. It saved the unit a lot of time. While the shoot went overtime on a few occasions, they would usually call it a day after eight hours of filming. Kartik, who had allotted 14 days to the film, was happy to wrap it up before time. This is the first mainstream Hindi film that has been shot in such a short period."

Recently, Kartik had taken to his social media handle to share a video from the outdoor set of the film. The actor plays a television journalist who broadcasts a terrorist attack in the film.

Madhvani previously directed the critically acclaimed film Neerja (2016), a biographical thriller about flight purser Neerja Bhanot, who died while saving passengers on board the hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986. Neerja featured Sonam Kapoor in the lead, and also starred Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Shekhar Ravjiani, Jim Sarbh and others. The film won many accolades, including two awards at the 64th National Film Awards.

