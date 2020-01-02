    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kartik Aaryan Doesn't Want To Repeat The Mistakes Of Ranbir And Shahid Kapoor While Dating Anyone!

      Even though Bollywood's heart-throb Kartik Aaryan has never shied away from making a public appearance with his alleged girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan, the actor has always maintained a silence while speaking about his love life to media. In his recent tête-à-tête with Rajeev Masand, when Kartik was asked about the pressure of dating someone under media scrutiny, here's what the actor said..

      "That is something which I always respect, that there are two people in a relationship, so you should never speak about it. Even if the other person is okay with it, later in life, you never know where it goes. What you have said about someone, the label will always stay. So I have always maintained that and I don't discuss it."

      Going by Kartik's statement, one can assume that he doesn't want to repeat the mistakes of celebrities like Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, who were quite vocal about their affairs but soon, parted ways with their respective partners. Sadly, even though they have moved on in their lives, their past affairs are often discussed among the audience.

      Kartik also revealed that his parents have no idea about his love life and they are as clueless as us! The Luka Chuppi actor said, "My parents are always confused. They are no different. 'What is happening in your life?' Every third day, they ask me the same question!"

      "They don't know anything. (laughs) They only read newspapers and see ki TV pe kya aa raha hai. Out of which, 90 per cent of the news is just there which I also don't know about. So I am also finding out, 'Achcha, yeh hua tha kya?' It's hilarious, but theek hai. Everybody is just intrigued," added Kartik.

      Kartik will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also has films like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty.

