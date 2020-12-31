    For Quick Alerts
      Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Others Have A Gala Time At Manish Malhotra's Dinner Party

      By
      |

      On Wednesday (December 30, 2020), ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a dinner party at his residence for some of his industry friends to bid goodbye to 2020 in style. The dinner celebration turned out to be a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharrucha and Vaani Kapoor making their presence felt.

      Later, the stars took to their respective Instagram stories to share some memorable, fun-filled moments from the evening. We bring you some of the pictures from Manish Malhotra's dinner party.

      Making Memories

      Making Memories

      Kartik Aryan looked dapper in a checked shirt with blue denims. On the other hand, while Kriti Sanon and Khushi Kapoor opted for a yellow and pink dress respectively, Janhvi Kapoor picked up a white sweatshirt and blue jeans for a comfy look.

      It's The Time To Party

      It's The Time To Party

      The girls- Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, strike a stylish pose with the host.

      It Was Raining Selfies

      It Was Raining Selfies

      From Vaani Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez squeezing into a frame to Manish Malhotra posing for a selfie with the Kapoor girls, Janhvi and Khushi, everyone went on a selfie-spree at the party.

      Check Out This Star-Studded Group Selfie

      Check Out This Star-Studded Group Selfie

      Manish Malhotra poses for a group selfie with Kartik, Kriti, Nushrat, Janhvi, Jacqueline and Khushi.

      An Evening To Remember

      An Evening To Remember

      Manish Malhotra and Vaani Kapoor are seen posing for the camera at the dinner table.

      Manish Malhotra With Kriti Sanon And Jacqueline Fernandez

      Manish Malhotra With Kriti Sanon And Jacqueline Fernandez

      Here are some more pictures of the ladies chilling with the host Manish Malhotra.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 10:42 [IST]
      X