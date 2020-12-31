Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Others Have A Gala Time At Manish Malhotra's Dinner Party
On Wednesday (December 30, 2020), ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a dinner party at his residence for some of his industry friends to bid goodbye to 2020 in style. The dinner celebration turned out to be a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharrucha and Vaani Kapoor making their presence felt.
Later, the stars took to their respective Instagram stories to share some memorable, fun-filled moments from the evening. We bring you some of the pictures from Manish Malhotra's dinner party.
Making Memories
Kartik Aryan looked dapper in a checked shirt with blue denims. On the other hand, while Kriti Sanon and Khushi Kapoor opted for a yellow and pink dress respectively, Janhvi Kapoor picked up a white sweatshirt and blue jeans for a comfy look.
It's The Time To Party
The girls- Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, strike a stylish pose with the host.
It Was Raining Selfies
From Vaani Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez squeezing into a frame to Manish Malhotra posing for a selfie with the Kapoor girls, Janhvi and Khushi, everyone went on a selfie-spree at the party.
Check Out This Star-Studded Group Selfie
Manish Malhotra poses for a group selfie with Kartik, Kriti, Nushrat, Janhvi, Jacqueline and Khushi.
An Evening To Remember
Manish Malhotra and Vaani Kapoor are seen posing for the camera at the dinner table.
Manish Malhotra With Kriti Sanon And Jacqueline Fernandez
Here are some more pictures of the ladies chilling with the host Manish Malhotra.
