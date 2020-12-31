Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Others Have A Gala Time At Manish Malhotra's Dinner Party

Making Memories

Kartik Aryan looked dapper in a checked shirt with blue denims. On the other hand, while Kriti Sanon and Khushi Kapoor opted for a yellow and pink dress respectively, Janhvi Kapoor picked up a white sweatshirt and blue jeans for a comfy look.

It's The Time To Party

The girls- Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, strike a stylish pose with the host.

It Was Raining Selfies

From Vaani Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez squeezing into a frame to Manish Malhotra posing for a selfie with the Kapoor girls, Janhvi and Khushi, everyone went on a selfie-spree at the party.

Check Out This Star-Studded Group Selfie

Manish Malhotra poses for a group selfie with Kartik, Kriti, Nushrat, Janhvi, Jacqueline and Khushi.

An Evening To Remember

Manish Malhotra and Vaani Kapoor are seen posing for the camera at the dinner table.

Manish Malhotra With Kriti Sanon And Jacqueline Fernandez

Here are some more pictures of the ladies chilling with the host Manish Malhotra.