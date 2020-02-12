Kartik Aaryan On Being Criticized For Picking Films That Are Sequels Like Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan has been criticized off-late for his choice of films, which have mostly been sequels to earlier films. His last release Pati Patni Aur Woh was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, and his next film Love Aaj Kal is a follow up on the 2009 film. Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 lined up.

The actor recently responded to this criticism and said that he has always chosen films that he has connected to. He also said that a franchise film comes with an added responsibility of taking it up a notch, which he enjoys.

Talking to Koimoi, Kartik said, "I've always done what I felt I related to. Be it, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety... all these films are the ones I've really connected to. And now with Love Aaj Kal and the other two, I really want to explore more. There's no fear of criticism, there's only expectation level that I want to set for myself that I want to achieve from a certain film. May be from my next I'd like to achieve the commercial or massy entertainer aspect. With Dostana 2, I really want to push the envelope."

He added, "I'm really blessed that I'm getting such opportunities in such early stage of my career that I'm getting the opportunity to work with such filmmakers and with those kinds of script, which I feel are really good. Talking about the franchise, it is always a bigger responsibility to take a franchise further. When a director or producer wants you to take the franchise further, it's like an added responsibility. I'm loving the fact that this is happening. Be it Bhool Bhulaiyaa or Dostana, they have been really commercial films and they have been really big."

Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is all set for release this Valentine's Day, on February 14. Sara Ali Khan co-stars Kartik in this follow up film to the one in 2009, which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan On Imtiaz Ali Comparing Him With Shah Rukh Khan: 'It's A Huge Compliment'

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Says She Is Not Dating Kartik Aaryan!