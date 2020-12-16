Kartik Aaryan On Dealing With Love Aaj Kal's Dismal Box Office Performance: I Never Bothered About The Outcome

Kartik Aaryan Shares His Experience Of Working With Imtiaz Ali

The Dostana 2 actor said that the experience of working with Imtiaz Ali in Love Aaj Kal lived up to his high expectations. Kartik was quoted as saying, "I don't think I had to ‘handle' anything. When I was offered Love Aaj Kal, I was most excited about the process of working on an Imtiaz Ali love story. The process completely lived up to my imagination."

Kartik Aaryan Says He Is Not Bothered By A Below Average Box Office Performance

He continued, "I have learnt so much from being on Imtiaz sir's set, and the energy was on another level. It has given me so much as an actor that I genuinely never bothered about the outcome. A great box office performance would have been nice, but a below average one doesn't bother me at all. At least not yet. Plus, the fact that my performance was so appreciated, especially by my favourite filmmakers, is more than enough for me."

Kartik Aaryan On Shedding His Lover Boy Image

This year, on his birthday, Kartik had announced a new film titled Dhamaka with Neerja director Ram Madhvani. Talking about it, the actor told the tabloid, "Dhamaka is going to be a pleasant surprise for everyone. Yes, it's a thriller, but it's so much more. It keeps you on the edge throughout and talks about so many relevant things that are going on in our society right now. It's my most commercial film yet."

"However, I'm never shedding the lover boy image. It's a privilege that doesn't trouble me at all. My favourite lover boy is still Shah Rukh Khan and so is India's. Even after Dhamaka, I have horror-comedy, rom-com and family films coming up. I'll keep doing a variety of films. I feel blessed to have a line-up covering so many genres," the daily quoted Kartik as saying.