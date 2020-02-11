Kartik Aaryan On Imtiaz Ali Comparing Him With Shah Rukh Khan: 'It's A Huge Compliment'

In one of his interviews during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, director Imtiaz Ali drew an analogy between Kartik Aaryan and Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker said that both, Kartik and King Khan are extremely dedicated when it comes to their craft. The former too, had frequently said in various interviews that he feels his Bollywood journey is similar to that of King Khan.

Recently while speaking with Bollywood Life, Kartik reacted to Imtiaz Ali's statement where he compared him with the 'Baadshah Of Bollywood'.

The Love Aaj Kal actor was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, "I think it's a huge compliment to come from Imtiaz Ali sir, who has actually worked with Shah Rukh Khan sir. He saying something like this is huge for me. I'm really, really happy."

He further continued, "To be honest, I can't really compare myself or say anything about it because Shah Rukh sir is the biggest superstar and someone who's actually the 'King of Romance', but even if a miniscule comparison of 1% is possible with him, then it's a massive compliment for me."

Kartik added, "I hope that I can display even 1/10th of the romance in Love Aaj Kal that Shah Rukh Khan sir has shown in his films till now, which will be a huge thing for me. So, I thank Imitaz sir who has really believed in me and given me this opportunity to play two characters who are romancing on screen, and showing that much amount of intensity and love, required in a romantic film. I'm just glad he chose me for that."

Love Aaj Kal also stars Sara Ali Khan and Aarushi Sharma. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on February 14, 2020.

Apart from this film, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming releases include Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Dostana 2 and an action film with Tanhaji director Om Raut.

