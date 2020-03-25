    For Quick Alerts
      Kartik Aaryan Photoshops Himself On Akshay Kumar's Phir Hera Pheri Meme For A New Take On Lockdown

      Kartik Aaryan is finding new ways to keep his fans entertained during the Coronavirus lockdown. As PM Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown yesterday, the actor took to his social media account to share a hilarious meme from Akshay Kumar starter Phir Hera Pheri with his own face on it.

      kartik aaryan

      Kartik took to his Instagram profile after, PM Modi's speech and shared an all-time favourite meme from Pheri Hera Pheri, when Ashaky fools Rajpal Yadav into investing in a scheme, he claims they will be able to get double the amount in 21 days.

      Aaryan post, shows, the picture with Kartik photoshopped over Akahsay's face and he adds, 'Modiji Yeh Log Ese Nahi Manengay, Yeh Sunna Chahte Hai, 21 din mein Paisa Double" (the people won't listen to your speech unless you tell them you can double their money in 21 days)

      Earlier the actor had gone viral on social media with a monologue asking people to practice social distancing in time of Coronavirus outbreak. The video has also received applause from PM Narendra Modi. Thanking him, Kartik tweeted, "Thank you @narendramodi Sir 🙏🏻 Will keep reminding everyone GARMIYON KI CHHUTTIYAN NAHIN CHALU HO GAYI HAIN #CoronaStopKaroNa 🙏🏻"

      The monologue has the actor in a rant similar to his Pyar Ka Punchnama, which also led to his fame. Many Bollywood celebrities hailed Kartik's efforts. In the video, he talked about social distancing and reminding how important it, calling it a 'Corona Stop Karo Na' video.

      On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in Lucknow when the shooting for suspended due to the health scare amid Coronavirus outbreak. Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' features Kiara Advani as the lead lady opposite Kartik.

