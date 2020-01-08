    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Deepika Padukone’s Visit At JNU!

      Ever since Deepika Padukone has visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and stood in solidarity with the students including the JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, netizens have flooded Twitter with their reactions. While some are lauding the actress for taking a stand, some are boycotting her upcoming film, Chhapaak.

      Deepika Padukone Visits JNU Campus, Stands In Solidarity With Students; Pictures

      Amid all the mixed reactions, actor Kartik Aaryan praises Deepika Padukone and tells Bollywood Hungama that according to him, violence is an awful thing and he can't believe how our nation is engrossed in such things. Kartik further adds that he respects what Deepika did yesterday (hinting at Deepika's visit at JNU) and he hopes that a lot of people would stand up and come ahead to talk about it.

      kartik-aaryan-reacts-to-deepika-padukone-s-visit-at-jnu

      The Luka Chuppi actor further adds, "No one should be afraid of anything. I think more than anything as a citizen, we should stand for it and we should speak about it and that's what happening now."

      Earlier, stars like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have openly slammed the attack inside the JNU campus. While talking to media, Varun had said, "I think we cannot stay neutral in such issues. You have to condemn such attacks. It is dangerous and sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this (assault, vandalism) happens."

      Alia, on the other side, had also condemned the JNU attack through her Instagram post and had written, "Everyday is disturbing. What's going on? When students, teachers and peaceful civilians become victims of physical assault on an ongoing basis, it's time to stop pretending that all is fine."

      She had further written, "We must look truth in the eye and acknowledge that we are a house at war with itself. We, the people, of this country no matter how diff our ideologies, must find a human solution to all of our complex problems, and reinforce the peaceful and inclusive ideals upon which this country was built."

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 14:34 [IST]
