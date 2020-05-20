Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why He Deleted The Video With His Sister: It Was Blown Out Of Proportion

Ever since the nationwide lockdown has been imposed in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, actor Kartik Aaryan has become very active on his Instagram page. Not so long ago, Kartik shared a TikTok video on his Instagram page, wherein he was seen joking about throwing his sister out of the balcony for cooking bad rotis. The video didn't go down well with many netizens and singer Sona Mohapatra slammed the video too! Many accused the Love Aaj Kal actor of promoting domestic violence through the video.

Sona had said, "It is a slap in the face of those women who are trapped inside their home due to the coronavirus lockdown, suffering domestic violence."

In a recent interaction with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Kartik opened up about the entire controversy and said that it wasn't his intention to hurt people's sentiments. However, the actor felt that the entire issue was blown out of proportion.

He said, "It was said that it promoted domestic violence. Think about it, if that had been the case, don't you think my sister would have objected? Or my mom? They watched it before we uploaded it. Things are sometimes blown out of proportion as well. After I deleted the video, many peole asked me why I deleted it. There are two sides to everything. You just have to go along. But I am not promoting anything."

He further added, "I know it hurts some people's sentiments; that's why I deleted it. If someone was even slightly hurt by it, I should just delete it and not get into it. I wouldn't really care about it."

Do you agree with Kartik? Let us know in the comments section below.