Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why He Wants To Marry Someone Like Deepika Padukone; Are The Girls Listening?

Kartik Aaryan Wants To Marry A Girl Like Deepika Padukone For This Reason

While chatting with fans in a live session, when Kartik was asked about the kind of person he would want to marry, the actor said, "Someone like Deepika Padukone." He further added, "One who shows off her husband proudly." Deepika and Ranveer's PDA both on social media and in real life always makes us go 'awww' all the way.

Team Deepika Padukone Or Team Katrina Kaif?

On being asked if he would be sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif, he replied, "I actually look better with DP (Deepika Padukone) also. Will you find our pairing interesting as well? You answer this. Please manifest this into the universe that I do a film with DP."

Interestingly, in 2018, on Neha Dhupia's audio show No Filter Neha, Kartik had said that he wished to have babies with Katrina Kaif. Revealing the reason, he had said, "I have a thing for accents. She has a good accent so that's about it."

Meanwhile, We Totally Love Kartik Aaryan-Deepika Padukone's Camaraderie!

From doing a quick dance performance for fans and the paparazzi at the airport to their friendly banter on social media, Kartik and Deepika's bonding sessions are all things cute.

Deepika Had Said That She Finds Kartik Endearing!

"I saw him on Instagram or something and I'm like ‘Wow, he's really endearing' and I kept watching and I kept watching. And I started observing him and something about him I find so endearing, I find him extremely hardworking. He is not apologetic about the fact... and this is all my understanding. I have not met him too many times, so I don't know as an outsider my understanding is that he's extremely focused, he's extremely driven. And he is not apologetic about it. He will do whatever it takes to be successful. He will do whatever it takes to be at the top, honest and he is not apologetic about it. And I love that about him. That's how I started following him and seeing his work," the actress had told Filmfare.