Kartik Aaryan's Role In Dhamaka Was Earlier Offered To Kriti Sanon; Film Was To Be Directed By Rahul Dholakia

After doing many rom-coms, Kartik Aaryan is all set to step out of his comfort zone for Ram Madhvani's upcoming thriller Dhamaka. The actor will be seen essaying the character of Arjun Pathak, a journalist who is assigned to do a live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. Recently, the actor unveiled his first look from the film which left the netizens quite impressed.

However, you folks would be surprised to know that Kartik Aaryan was not the first choice for Dhamaka. Scroll down to read more.

Rahul Dholakia Was To Direct Dhamaka With Kriti Sanon In Lead Role Before RSVP decided to back Dhamaka, the film was to be helmed by Raees director Rahul Dholakia for the production house Azure. The role which Kartik is essaying, was to be portrayed by Kriti Sanon. Kriti Sanon Walked Out Of Dhamaka Without Giving A Convincing Reason ETimes quoted Azure's senior producer Gaurav Bose as saying, "Kriti just quit without giving a worthy explanation, I mean, she did not give us a convincing reason." After Kriti's exit, the production house didn't go ahead with Rahul Dholakia. How Kartik Aaryan And RSVP Came Into The Picture? Gaurav revealed, "Dholakia got busy in other projects and of late we were talking to Ram Madhvani and things fell into place- and Ram went on to cast Kartik in the protagonist's role. We sold the rights to Ram. This is how Ram is now producing the film and he went on to sell it to RSVP movies who are backing it."

According to reports, Dhamaka is a Hindi remake of the 2013 South Korean film The Terror Live. The film recently hit the shooting floors. In a interview with a leading tabloid, Kartik had called Dhamaka his most commercial film till date.

