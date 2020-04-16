Kartik Aaryan's Sister Pens An Emotional Note Praising Him For Spreading Awareness About Coronavirus

After winning hearts with his 'Coronavirus monologue', Kartik Aaryan recently launched his own chat show called 'Koki Poochega' on his YouTube channel. In his show, the actor interacts with COVID-19 survivors and frontline warriors to spread awareness about this ongoing pandemic.

The show has been hailed by many of Kartik's industry colleagues including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and others. And now, Kartik's sister, Kritika Tiwari, who is a doctor by profession, is also all praise for him.

She took to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt note for Kartik, in which she said that she is extremely proud of him.

Sharing a teaser of his new show and many pictures and videos of the actor's work from home on Instagram, she wrote, "Dear Koki. I cannot count the number of times you've made me feel proud of you. Here's one more added to that long list! "KOKI POOCHEGA" what an epic initiative! Love the show and i'm so proud of the thought and hard work you've put into it."

Complaining about Kartik not spending enough time with her, she continued in her post, "It's annoying how you don't have time for me , even though we're home, because you're so busy working all the time. But then that constant smile on your face while you're at it tells me how much you love your work. Makes me happy seeing you occupied day in and day out so you could make good use of your talents at a time like this."

Lastly, she praised him for spreading awareness amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said, "Even though you're not at the forefront of this fight, you're doing what you can as an actor. Every bit counts. I hope your efforts not only spread awareness but also inspire people to do their bit against Corona."

Have a look at Kritika's post here.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been giving fans a sneak-peek into his quarantine life by posting pictures and videos. He has also contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES fund for COVID-19 relief.

