Kartik Aaryan- Sara Ali Khan React To Comparisons Between Their Film & Saif-Deepika's Love Aaj Kal

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal which released today, received a mixed response from the netizens. While some couldn't stop raving about the lead pair's enchanting chemistry, there were others who felt that this new-age love story has a plot similar to Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone's 2009 film Love Aaj Kal who was also helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

At the trailer launch event of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan opened up about these comparisons. Sara said, "Comparison is something that will keep on happening. But this isn't a sequel. It's about how love is today. Deepika, my dad, Imtiaz and Dinu had beautifully shown how love was then. Now we are doing it. But it's not a sequel. It's a new story with different characters. We are not playing the same characters. And we have come together to showcase how love is different today. Unnecessary comparison will continue."

Her co-star Kartik seconded her thoughts and added, "As Sara said, this is a totally new film. We have not carried forward the first film. The film will be compared to that film, more than characters or actors being compared. Even if Imtiaz Sir makes another Love Aaj Kal again with us, it will be compared to this one."

Earlier when Saif was asked about his daughter starring in Love Aaj Kal sequel, the actor said, "It's great but I don't know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, 'Ole Ole' (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It's lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying."

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali spoke about his fascination for love stories and said, "I don't know what the relevance of love is, but I think everything in the world moves around because of love. When a man and a woman are in love, the universe moves around because of that love. I feel like everybody goes through the same cycle. In some sort of way, I feel this is my way to tell the younger generation what love is and how I see love at my age. My only reason to make movies is to tell love stories. I don't have to put in too much effort into telling that story."

Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma and is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

