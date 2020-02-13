Kartik Aaryan: I Am Shah Rukh Khan’s Huge Fan

On just can't talk about romance without mentioning Shah Rukh Khan's name. Kartik Aaryan is no different! The actor, who's gearing up for his forthcoming release, Love Aaj Kal, boasts about superstar Shah Rukh Khan and says he's elated to play a romantic character in the film. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Kartik said, "I've grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan's romantic films. I'm his huge fan."

"So, playing a romantic hero was always my dream. Now, for the first time, I've got an opportunity to portray, not one, but two different characters from two different eras, who are hard-core romantic at heart. And the fact that I got to do 'something different' in an Imtiaz Ali film - who is known for creating a magical yet relatable romantic world - is like sone par suhaga, and a very special feeling, too."

When Kartik was asked if he feels he is a great space as he is getting different kind of scripts from the filmmakers, he said that he rather feels grateful to the filmmakers for giving him the opportunity to be part of their dream, their world. Kartik also asserted that it's the best time to be in the Hindi film industry as filmmakers are trying to push the envelope and creating something new.

"As a result, great scripts are being written. For instance, I saw Tanhaji (earlier this year) and was blown away by the visuals that (director) Om Raut has created. I'm glad that he thought of me for his next film," said Kartik.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also casts Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., February 14, 2020.

