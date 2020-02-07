    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kartik Aaryan Says His Films Have ‘Women With Defects’; Gets Slammed For His Statement

      By
      |

      It seems Kartik Aaryan really needs to think twice before making such controversial statements. While promoting his upcoming next film, Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, on Radio City, Kartik drew a comparison between his and Ayushmann Khurrana's films and said, "It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects."

      This statement of Kartik didn't go well with many netizens and soon, they started slamming Kartik for the same.

      kartik-aaryan

      Nikitta Agarwall @NikittaAgarwall: "Has he gone mad... Success and few confessions by females abt him being crush has gone into his head.. He is himself thinking as some superstar already.. Dude there's no comparison between yours cheap flims and ayushmans flims.. Dont go there.."

      Spring potato 🌈 @issaworry: "Can i punch him in the face?"

      Avni @avvnnee: "You're the only one with defects here bro."

      Yashasvi @girlwithwingss: "Yeh banda is national crush?? 🙏."

      Hemant Sharma @xperthemant: "First of all let me digest the fact that you're comparing yourself with Ayushmann."

      5 Things We Love And Hate About Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal Trailer

      Clearly, fans are anything but impressed with Kartik's statement.

      Recently, Kartik faced the wrath of audience over a dialogue on marital rape from his last film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

      Coming back to Love Aaj Kal, the film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 23:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X