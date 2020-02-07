Kartik Aaryan Says His Films Have ‘Women With Defects’; Gets Slammed For His Statement

It seems Kartik Aaryan really needs to think twice before making such controversial statements. While promoting his upcoming next film, Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, on Radio City, Kartik drew a comparison between his and Ayushmann Khurrana's films and said, "It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects."

This statement of Kartik didn't go well with many netizens and soon, they started slamming Kartik for the same.

Nikitta Agarwall @NikittaAgarwall: "Has he gone mad... Success and few confessions by females abt him being crush has gone into his head.. He is himself thinking as some superstar already.. Dude there's no comparison between yours cheap flims and ayushmans flims.. Dont go there.."

Spring potato 🌈 @issaworry: "Can i punch him in the face?"

Avni @avvnnee: "You're the only one with defects here bro."

Yashasvi @girlwithwingss: "Yeh banda is national crush?? 🙏."

Hemant Sharma @xperthemant: "First of all let me digest the fact that you're comparing yourself with Ayushmann."

Clearly, fans are anything but impressed with Kartik's statement.

Recently, Kartik faced the wrath of audience over a dialogue on marital rape from his last film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Coming back to Love Aaj Kal, the film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

(Social media posts are unedited.)