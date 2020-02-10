    For Quick Alerts
      Kartik Aaryan Says Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan & Dostana 2 Are Not Similar!

      Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, talks about Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming project Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and says that the film is not similar to Dostana 2. For the unversed, both of the film deals with homosexuality and we're quite excited to see these lead actors breaking all the stereotypes and carving their own niche in the industry.

      While speaking to Mid-day, Kartik said, "The storylines of the two films are not similar. In fact, the subject is so important that we are all invested in it equally. Neither of us is looking for commercial advantages here, nor [is the Dostana 2 team] feeling slighted that their movie will arrive before ours."

      "We have not represented the queer community appropriately for decades; may 2020 be a year of celebrating such stories. Be it Dostana 2 or Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, I am glad that these films are finally starting a conversation. Slowly, the hiccups that producers would usually have about such subjects are smoothening out."

      Sara Ali Khan Says She Is Not Dating Kartik Aaryan!

      Recently, Ayushmann had revealed that when he said yes to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, many of his friends from the industry had advised him to not sign this film. When Kartik was asked, did he face something similar before saying yes to Dostana 2, Kartik said, "I go with my gut feeling. It doesn't matter what my family, or my PR team advises me. In this case, I discussed the idea with my college friends who encouraged me to take it up."

      Coming back to Love Aaj Kal, the film is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020 and also casts Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

      Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
