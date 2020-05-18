    For Quick Alerts
      Kartik Aaryan Shares A Hilarious New Video On How He Shaved His Beard

      Kartik Aaryan's beard had become the talk of the town, and his house. The actor was asked to shave his beard by his mom, sister, his fans and even Deepika Padukone. Kartik's recent post finally shows him with a trimmed beard and a hilarious take on how he lost it.

      Kartik Shares How He Lost His Beard To A Misunderstanding

      Kartik has been creating original content for his Instagram profile with his sister and mother on a regular basis. The actor on Saturday, shared a hilarious video on how he ditched the heavy beard he grew amid the quarantine. The video shows Kartik sitting in front of the camera when his mom asks him to pass a few things around him, like a vase, sari, and when she finally asks him "Gadi de de", Kartik rips off his beard and hands it over. Kartik's mom then corrects him and says "Gadi beta, gadi," leaving Kartik puzzled starring at the camera.

      The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the post as, "Mummy Sahi Khel Gayi.." The video had already garnered over 9 lakh views within an hour, and 44 lakh since uploaded a day ago. Take a look:

      Many celebrities left laughing emojis in the comment section, including co-stars Sunny Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, Gajraj Rao and Sophie Choudry. Along with hilarious content, Kartik has also been using his fan following to reach out to the masses with more information about Coronavirus. He has also hosted several interviews with COVID-19 survivors and frontline warriors, to talk about the ongoing pandemic and raise awareness among people.

      Once the lockdown is lifted, Kartik may return to shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani, he is also set to shoot for upcoming Dharma Production film Dostana 2, with debutant Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor.

      Read more about: kartik aaryan deepika padukone
      Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
