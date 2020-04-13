Kartik Aaryan Shares Important Message On The Dangers Of Self-Medicating For Coronavirus

Bollywood celebrities have taken the onus of spreading awareness and the right information during the Coronavirus crisis. Kartik Aaryan, who has been sharing funny videos about the situation to lighten the mood, recently shared an important message about self-medication.

The actor reposted a message about the harm one can inflict upon oneself from self-medicating. He urged everyone to seek medical attention if they show symptoms of COVID-19, and not to listen to anyone apart from healthcare experts.

The message read, "Dear All, It is my sincerest request to all those who are Covid Positive/Covid Negative & discharged/ families of those in the hospital or anyone who has access to information in hospitals regarding what's going on... PLEASE do not share information regarding medication on social media or in interview. Please use your platform and words carefully."

It continued, "For those who are listening to heads of state of different countries and celebrities speaking about specific medications, please understand that the ONLY person you should follow is your doctor. Please DO NOT self medicate under any circumstance. There has been loss of life due to this. I was in the hospital, I know that doctors do not use a one size fits all approach to treat us. When given any medication, we are very closely monitored, for any adverse side effects. Medication should be taken under the guidance and supervision of doctors."

"I cannot stress this enough: If you are feeling any symptoms, please stay calm and visit an authorized hospital to get help," it concluded.

Kartik posted this message on Instagram with the caption, "Very Important Msg !! Self Medication especially HydroxyChloroquine can be very very Risky !! People have lost their lives due to self medication. Lets be Responsible and well Informed 🙏🏻... #Repost @sumitisingh I have seen some interviews and posts recently and hence am reaching out with the following msg.... #covidindia," (sic).

