Kartik Aaryan And Shashank Khaitan To Team Up For A Karan Johar Film?

Recently, Shashank Khaitan confirmed putting Varun Dhawan-starrer Mr Lele on the back-burner, citing scheduling issues. We now hear that the Badrinath Ki Dulhania director is working on another film, for which he has approached Kartik Aaryan.

A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, "He was keen to make a love story and reached out to Kartik, who is already doing Dostana 2 with Karan. After Kartik gave his nod, he and Shashank met Karan on Sunday to discuss the project. The makers are still to decide on the female lead and the rest of the crew. The team is planning to start shooting later this year. Till then, locations and other modalities will be finalised."

Well, it would be quite interesting to watch this new collaboration, considering Shashank is teaming up with Kartik for the first time.

Currently, Kartik is busy filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. The film, helmed by Anees Bazmi, also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Lately, the actor has been sharing a lot of sneak-peek from the film's sets.

Besides this movie, Kartik is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer Dostana 2, where his co-stars are Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor also recently signed an action film with Tanhaji director Om Raut.

Talking about it, Kartik said in an official statement, "I've been keen to do an out and out action film since a while, and Bhushan sir knew about it. I recently watched Tanhaji... and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. Om Raut's vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled. I'm super excited to be a part of his next film and can't wait to start work on my first action movie."

