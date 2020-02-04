    For Quick Alerts
      Kartik Aaryan On Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Failure: Imtiaz Ali Doesn’t Make Films For The Box-office

      Kartik Aaryan, who is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, talked about Imtiaz Ali's last directorial, Jab Harry Met Sejal's failure at the box office and said that as far as he knows the director, he doesn't make films for the box office. "As a long-time Imtiaz fan, I want to work with him again and again. He is a passionate story-teller and devoid of filters," said Kartik while speaking to Mumbai Mirror.

      There's no denying that Kartik is one of the most popular actors from the young generation and the actor will always be thankful to director Luv Ranjan, who launched him with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was in 2018, when Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety changed the course of Kartik's career and he became a sensation overnight!

      While looking back at his journey, Kartik said, "I'm fortunate to have started my career with Luv Ranjan sir. I've also worked with Laxman Utekar and Mudassar Aziz. It's been a journey of learning different things from different people."

      In the same interview, Kartik also called Love Aaj Kal a significant film in his career and said, "This is the first time that I am exploring an intense character. It shows versatility. I'm a romantic at heart, so the journey towards bagging a film like this was great."

      Apart from Love Aaj Kal, Kartik also has two grand films in his kitty - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Kartik is all enthralled for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 horror comedy and said, "It's a new film for me. No one can fill those (Akshay's) shoes. I hope to live up to expectations."

      Coming back to Love Aaj Kal, the film also casts Sara Ali Khan and is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
