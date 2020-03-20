Kartik Aaryan Talks About Social Distancing In Iconic Monologue, Says ‘Corona Stop Karo Na'

Kartik Aaryan who is currently busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2, has taken some time off the sets to practice social distancing and strongly believes his fans should do the same. In his latest post, Kartik has taken it upon himself to preach his fans about the importance of self-quarantine while entertaining everyone.

Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a 2 minutes 24 seconds-long monologue about the importance of social distancing to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The video instantly went viral due to its resemblance with Kartik's infamous monologue from Pyar Ka Punchnama. He originally shot to fame with the monologue and has used it to talk about an important issue today.

In the video, Kartik addressed how people are complaining about having to stay at home currently, when on any other day it's all they ever want. The video was directed towards people who are not taking social distancing seriously. He asked his fans to stay at home even in free time, "It's not the summer holidays, have some shame. IPL, NBA, Premier League, schools, colleges, everything is closed. Movie releases have been postponed, but you won't stop."

He also added that everyone should be ready as the virus spread could get worse in the coming days. Kartik shared it with the caption, "#CoronaStopKaroNa. My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet @narendramodi we are with you, Sir !!"

Many Bollywood actors took to their social media and hailed Kartik for his efforts in spreading awareness against COVID-19.

While sharing the post, Kriti Sanon called the video "Fabbbb" while Varun Dhawan captioned it as, "Superb". Some of the other celebrities who also shared the video are, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Guru Randhawa and more.

