Kartik Aaryan To Star In Tanhaji Director Om Raut’s Next, To Be Produced By Bhushan Kumar

Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in his first action film. The young actor has announced that he will be doing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame director Om Raut’s next film. The 3D action-thriller will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. The project will be shot in India and various locations abroad.

Kartik said, “I’ve been keen to do an out and out action film since a while, and Bhushan sir knew about it. I recently watched Tanhaji and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. Om Raut’s vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled.”

He went on to add, “I’m super excited to be a part of his next film and can’t wait to start work on my first action movie.” The movie is currently in the initial stages of the scripting process and the remaining cast is yet to be finalized. Along with T-Series, the thriller will be co-produced by Om Raut’s Retrophiles Pvt Ltd.

Speaking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “It’s been a long successful association with Kartik right from SKTKS, PPAW and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With the script Om has written, Kartik fits the role to a T. It’s Om’s vision and passion for cinema which I saw with Tanhaji which made me want to back his next as well. This will be T-Series’ first with this kind of a movie which will be a fast-paced action film on a heist.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan, who is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also casts Sara Ali Khan and is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

