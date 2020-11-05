Karwa Chauth 2020: Kajol Turns 'Serial Killer'; Natasha Dalal Fasts For Beau Varun Dhawan

Kajol's Hunger Games

The actress shared a bunch of pictures which captured her various moods while waiting for the Karwa Chauth moon. She shared the clicks with a hilarious caption that read, "Hunger games series . Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below). 1. Waiting for the moon with patience. 2. Slowly losing it. 3. Serial killer is happening. 4. Agar khaana nahi mila toh.... 5. Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade (oh God, if not in the sky, at least show me the moon on my phone)!!!"

Natasha Dalal Keeps Her First Karwa Chauth Fast

Varun Dhawan's lady love Natasha Dalal celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her would-be mother-in-law Laali Dhawan. The duo were spotted at Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth function. Natasha looked ravishing in a bright red ensemble.

Shilpa Shetty Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her Karwa Chauth Celebrations

The Nikamma actress shared a video on her Instagram page and wrote, "Karva Chauth: Breaking the fast ❤️🧿 Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner' should be. He fasts with me( since 11 years) stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie ❤️🤗🧿🥰😘 Happy Karva Chauth!🌙😍."

Have a look at Shilpa's post here.

Raveena Tandon's Virtual Karwa Chauth Celebrations

Raveena Tandon broke her Karwa Chauth vrat by video-conferencing with her hubby Anil Thadani. She later shared a few pictures on her Instagram page and wrote, "And then finally ! 🌓♥️♥️♥️♥️ #dalhousiediaries . Eating together 🥂."

Bipasha Basu- Karan Singh Grover's Money Love

Bipasha posted a couple of love-soaked pictures in which she is all smiles with her hubby and captioned them as, "With my heart @iamksgofficial celebrating #karwachauth ❤️ I am truly blessed for my love. I love you @iamksgofficial ❤️Thank you for all your love ❤️ #monkeylove."