Karwa Chauth 2020: Kiara Applies Henna On Mom's Hands; Bipasha Shares Memories From Last Year

Kiara Advani Helps Her Mom In Prepping For Karwa Chauth

The Laxmii actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture in which she is seen applying mehendi on her mother's hands. She captioned the click as, "Mehendi for mama."

Bipasha Basu Walks Down The Memory Lane

Bipasha wished fans on Karwa Chauth by sharing some of her memories from last year's celebrations. The actress recalled how she and her hubby Karan Singh Grover broke their fast on the streets. The actress wrote, Happy Karwachauth ❤️🙏 Last year #karwachauth memories. We literally chased the moon and broke our fast on the street as we had a family dinner planned post the ritual. Things I make @iamksgofficial do:) and he always encourages my enthusiasm in everything❤️ We both fast together each year ... another day to celebrate togetherness and our love ❤️ I love... love ❤️."

Tahira Kashyap Talks About Karwa Chauth In Times Of Corona

Sharing a picture of herself in which she is seen flaunting the mehendi on her hands, Tahira wrote on her Instagram page, "Karva chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes ❄️ ( paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus🦠 wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago."

Shilpa Shetty Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her Sargi

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she gave fans a sneak-peek into her sargi which included fruits, sweets and dry fruits.

Raj Kundra's Funny Meme On Karwa Chauth

Shilpa Shetty's better-half Raj Kundra shared a funny meme on what wives actually think about on the day of Karwa Chauth. He captioned it as, "To all you wonderful ladies out there and the caring men wishing you a Happy Karva Chauth. Make sure you drink plenty of water to see you through the day. Men try fasting with your wife it saves you from their hanger spells 😅 brings equality and above all increases the Love ❤️ 11 years and fasting 😇🧿! #Love #gratitude #wife #karvachauth #rajfuntra."