Katrina Kaif And Ali Abbas Zafar To Reunite For A Superhero Action Film? Read Details

After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is all set to team up with Aditya Dhar again for a superhero film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. And now, it looks like his new found friend Katrina Kaif too, is keen to explore this genre. If reports are to be believed, the actress has given her nod to star in her close friend Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero action flick.

We hear that the Bharat director is writing, directing and producing a superhero action flick for which his good friend Katrina Kaif is being considered.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, "Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalising the script. They have been planning this project for a while now. It's an exciting project for both as it will showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise."

Apparently, Ali is also in talks with producer Ronnie Screwvala to partner in bankrolling this project. The source further added, "Once Ali has completed the script, he will go on a recce to scout for locations."

Over the years, Katrina and Ali have forged a strong emotional bond and the duo have worked together on films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Talking about his equation with Katrina, the filmmaker earlier told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "We come from similar middle-class backgrounds, our values are the same, and we discuss everything. On the work front, we are very transparent with each other. If she doesn't like something which I am doing, she lets me know and vice-versa. In an industry where friendships don't last even for months, our have continued for over a decade."

Coming back to Katrina, the actress is currently busy filming for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi where she is teaming up with Akshay Kumar after a long gap.

