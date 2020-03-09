Katrina Kaif Clears The Air About Rohit Shetty’s ‘No One Will Notice You’ Remark

Since yesterday, director Rohit Shetty has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. Katrina Kaif’s fans have been up in arms with the Sooryavanshi director for his recent statement on the actress.

For the unversed, in one of his promotional interviews, the Golmaal director allegedly stated that no one would notice Katrina in the frame when there is Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh and a blast taking place. Soon after the remarks went viral, fans took to Twitter to slam the filmmaker for insulting Kaif by trending #ShameOnYouRohitShetty.

And now, Katrina Kaif has released a statement on social media to clear the air. She clarified the entire matter in an Instagram story and wrote, “Dear friends and well-wishers, I normally do not comment on media reports or articles… But in the case, the comment made by Rohit Sir, has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said 'No one will look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening’, this is not what was said.”

She went on to add, “I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit Sir said, there are four people together in the frame, and a bomb blast happening. No one will notice you BLINKING. Even inspite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything right from Cinema to my character and more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been entirely taken out of context. Hope y’all have a great day.” (sic)

