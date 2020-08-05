Katrina Kaif's Date With Amazon Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits Seems Like A Perfect One

Music often connects two people in a different way and has a way to our hearts with its enchanting beats. Just like the same, the most-awaited musical drama which has captured everyone's hearts and minds with its soulful tracks, Bandish Bandits has finally released today on Amazon Prime Video and has been receiving immense appreciation from across the nation. Katrina Kaif has planned her perfect end to the day with all smiles and a tub of popcorn as she has set up her perfect movie date with Bandish Bandits.

Katrina Kaif took to her her social media handle with a special reel and shares, "Ready for my movie date with #bandishbandits 🎞 🍿 congrats my dear friends @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari catch it on @primevideoin 🧡"

The reel has the actress jumping in excitement with a tub of popcorn in her hand for her date and we surely know the reason now with the musical night she has planned!

Bandish Bandits has been on the must-watch list for everyone and gives a great romantic end to the day. The layers of every character have been really interesting as they've caught the attention of the audiences making them wonder which layer would unfold, next. Social media has gone all gaga and now, Katrina's watch-list is surely making it a not-to-be-missed!

The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni Kunaal Roy, Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang.

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds. So tune into Amazon Prime Video and binge watch the musical drama!

