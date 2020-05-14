Katrina Kaif Misses Being On Film Sets: 'I Get Worried About When Will Life Go Back To Normal Again'

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the film industry to a standstill. With shootings being halted and theatres remaining shut, Bollywood celebrities are currently in quarantine at home, amid the lockdown. Speaking of this, Katrina Kaif is living with her sister Isabelle in Mumbai.

The actress has been giving fans a glimpse of her quarantine life by posting workout videos and sneak-peeks of her doing household chores like cleaning the house, washing utensils, cooking and more.

While Katrina is having a great time at home, the actress also misses being on film sets. In a recent interaction with HT Cafe, she said, "I take one day at a time but, yes, there are days when I miss being on a shoot. Sometimes I also get worried about when will life go back to normal again. But I understand the crisis the world is dealing with, and the importance of everything that is being practiced to defeat the pandemic.

On being asked about how she is keeping herself occupied during the lockdown, the Bharat actress revealed, "I stay busy with household chores, do my workout and watch something. I love reading so I am doing that too. My work on my cosmetic range is still on, so I spend some time with the team. Apart from that, I'm reading scripts, so there are ample things to keep me occupied."

Katrina said that the crisis has also helped her to polish her housekeeping skills. "This phase has helped me polish my cooking skills and kitchen skills in a big way. It has helped me improve in managing many household chores at once and has also given me a newfound respect for the homemakers who do it on a regular basis."

The superstar also shared a few tips on how to control anxiety during lockdown, and was quoted as saying, "While anxiety is a serious issue, I would suggest that everyone keeps calm, meditate or perform yoga, and think of the brighter side. Think about the days to come after this phase and how to not repeat the mistakes we have been making towards the environment. In this phase whenever I have felt low, I have resorted to meditating, doing yoga, or watching a movie or a show that cheers me up."

Talking about lending a helping hand to those affected by COVID-19 pandemic, the actress pledged her contribution to PM-CARE Funds. Besides this, her cosmetic brand Kay Beauty has partnered with De'Haat to support daily-wage earners in rural areas of Maharashtra.

Speaking about work, Katrina's upcoming film Sooryavanshi, was supposed to hit the big screens in March. However, the release got postponed indefinitely because of the onging Novel Coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

