Katrina Kaif On Completing 15 Years In Bollywood: The Audience Have Backed Me Throughout My Career

Katrina Kaif Loves Being On Film Sets

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Katrina said, "Acting in movies has given me an incredible amount of satisfaction. For me, the most wonderful place to be in is a film set and that's primarily because I just love the process of exploring a character and being part of films which are going to be forever. It's something which is indescribable and an intrinsic part of me as well. I think one thing that I have continuously tried to do is not to have any set, rigid formula, and to respond instinctively to what I do."

The Actress Is Instinctive About Her Film Choices

She told the tabloid, 'Vis-à-vis work, the simple idea is to try and not have any concrete plan as such. I think your choices have to be instinctive and ought to come from the heart. Especially, in the last few years, the joy that I have found in playing characters in films such as Zero or Bharat has given me an incredible sense of fulfilment. And I really enjoy that process of building a character."

Katrina Kaif On Redefining Herself As An Actress

"For starters, I think it's very important to not take yourself too seriously and to just enjoy every moment. You should relish the process of being on a film set, enjoy the work that you do as well as every moment, and just let the outcome follow. When I've to say yes [to a film] or when I am in the middle of it, the way I judge things is this: ‘how has the process been for me?', ‘have I felt connected on the set with the character, my director and co-stars?', and ‘has the process been one where I felt we have all - creatively - put in our complete best.?," said the Bharat actress.

Katrina Kaif On Being Announced As The 'Most Popular Female Star Of The Decade'

"It's amazing. I feel extremely grateful and blessed to have had the audiences' support as well love over all these years. They've backed me throughout my career - besides helping in my growth as an actor - in the industry. All of it brings a smile to your face as you know that the audience is with you, and is supporting wholeheartedly. My journey, so far, has felt really incredible because of the sheer affection from the audience, as well as the industry and the media. I feel as if we have all - including the directors, producers and co-actors that I have worked with - been together on this journey."