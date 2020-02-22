Katrina Kaif Praises Priyanka Chopra's Risqué Grammy Outfit: 'She Looked Absolutely Stunning'

When Priyanka Chopra turned up in a Ralph and Russo low-cut, white fringed gown at the Grammys 2020 red carpet this year, the actress stirred a storm on the internet. While many applauded the actress for her bold fashion sense, there were some who slammed her for copying Jennifer Lopez's iconic outfit from Grammys 2000.

Later, B-town actresses like Disha Patani, Hina Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi came out in support of PeeCee and now, Katrina Kaif has also praised the Quantico actress for her choice of outfit.

Recently, while speaking with Times Of India, Katrina spoke in favour of Priyanka and said, "I honestly have no idea what anyone else said about Priyanka's outfit but I saw the outfit and I thought she looked beautiful in that. I thought she looked absolutely stunning."

She further added that the people who did not like the outfit probably "didn't see the picture properly."

Earlier, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra reacted to the fuss over her outfit and told IANS, "I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger, that she lives life on her own terms. It is her body, she can do what she wants and she is a beautiful one. I also sent her a saying that said, 'It is my life', so I think that is the philosophy behind life. Trollers are anonymous people hiding behind their computers who don't have joy in their life and I think they do it to get attention."

"I loved the dress and she showed me a sample before she wore it. I thought it was a little risk but she carried it off well and she was one of the best dressed," she further added.

Meanwhile, after facing heavy trolling for her outfit, Priyanka had taken to her Instagram page to respond to haters and penned a touching post on love, kindness and living life on one's own terms.

