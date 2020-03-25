    For Quick Alerts
      Katrina Kaif Reminds Fans To Work Out And Stay Safe As Country Goes In Lockdown

      By
      |

      Katrina Kaif yesterday took to her social media account and added a couple of more videos to her, 'Work Out From Home' series. The actress reminded her fans to keep themselves healthy and busy as the country goes on lockdown for another 21 days.

      katrina kaif

      Katrina has been keeping busy during the Coronavirus lockdown and inspiring her fans to be more productive. In her latest post, she shared more workout at-home routines for her Instafam.

      She said since everyone is practising social distancing, the workout will have Kat and her trainer back home in spit screen. In several clips, Katrina and her fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen doing warm-up exercises and some workout routines including doing squats, lunges, push-ups, planks and sidekicks on their respective terraces.

      Sharing the posting, she captioned it as, "#WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing, Yasmin Karachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe."

      Check out the videos here:

      #WorkoutFromHome #Part2 Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe 😊 ⁣ ⁣⁣ ♦️ #Warmup⁣⁣ 1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps⁣⁣ 2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣ 3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣ 4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps⁣ ⁣⁣ ♦️ #Workout:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps 3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ @reebokindia #CommittedToFitness ⁣⁣ 🎥 by @isakaif 🌟

      Earlier Katrina was seen making the most of her quarantine by doing the household chores and learning how to play the guitar. The Bharat actress has been keeping her fans up to date with her progress as well. She had shared a clip of playing the guitar and singing without the audio and assure a new one will be coming with the audio.

      Work in progress 🎸 sound coming soon in a few days 🔈 hopefully 🤦🏻‍♀️🤞can’t let down @ankurtewari 😇#staysafe

      On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Directed by Rohit Shetty the film's release has been put on halt amid the Coronavirus outbreak along with several other releases.

      Katrina Kaif Denies Saying Yes To Vikas Bahl's Movie Starring Amitabh Bachchan

      Katrina Kaif Learns To Do The Dishes Amidst Self Isolation

      katrina kaif coronavirus
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 10:42 [IST]
