Katrina Kaif Reminds Fans To Work Out And Stay Safe As Country Goes In Lockdown

Katrina Kaif yesterday took to her social media account and added a couple of more videos to her, 'Work Out From Home' series. The actress reminded her fans to keep themselves healthy and busy as the country goes on lockdown for another 21 days.

Katrina has been keeping busy during the Coronavirus lockdown and inspiring her fans to be more productive. In her latest post, she shared more workout at-home routines for her Instafam.

She said since everyone is practising social distancing, the workout will have Kat and her trainer back home in spit screen. In several clips, Katrina and her fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen doing warm-up exercises and some workout routines including doing squats, lunges, push-ups, planks and sidekicks on their respective terraces.

Sharing the posting, she captioned it as, "#WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing, Yasmin Karachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe."

Check out the videos here:

Earlier Katrina was seen making the most of her quarantine by doing the household chores and learning how to play the guitar. The Bharat actress has been keeping her fans up to date with her progress as well. She had shared a clip of playing the guitar and singing without the audio and assure a new one will be coming with the audio.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Directed by Rohit Shetty the film's release has been put on halt amid the Coronavirus outbreak along with several other releases.

