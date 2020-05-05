Katrina Kaif's Reaction To Accidentally Going Live On Instagram Is Priceless

Katrina Kaif, who is an avid social media user, has kept her fans up-to-date with her daily quarantine activities through Instagram stories and posts. However, it seems the actress still hasn't gotten the hang of the app. Katrina reportedly went live on Instagram without intending to recently and her reaction is winning the internet.

A video of Katrina Kaif has gone viral, in which the actress is caught off guard after she realised that she went live on Instagram and didn't know what to do next. In the video, one can see Katrina without any makeup on, talking to someone out of the frame. She soon realises that she has already hit the go-live button on Instagram, as the comments started pouring in.

Fans believe it was Katrina's sister Isabella trying to help her understand the live option on Instagram. Confused about what to do next, Katrina quickly exited the live session. However, her expression in the video has caught fans attention and is winning the internet. Several fan clubs have shared the video online, commenting on how hilarious and adorable Katrina Kaif's expressions looks in this video. Take a look:

One user commented, "That is candid....very natural reactions...?￰ﾟﾑﾌ?" while another wrote, "Truly best, I was laughing so hard, she is so cute, baby" and "Atleast people/ fans got glimpse of their star's natural reaction ?￰ﾟﾙﾌ ". Many fans left heart and laughing emojis in the comments section.

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif was also seen during the I For India concert, urging fans to help raise funds for India's fight against Coronavirus. She reportedly donated to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help people in need.

