      Katrina Kaif Shuts Down Rift Rumours, Wishes HBD To Rohit Shetty With A Heartfelt Note

      Rohit Shetty has been making the headlines, recently for all the wrong reasons, including a rift with Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif. However, on the director's birthday Katrina Kaif cleared the rumours of her rift by sharing a warm birthday wish.

      Kaif took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of Rohit walking next to a helicopter. The Instagram story had a cute birthday wish for the filmmaker as a caption. She wrote, "@itsrohitshetty happiest birthday ever. Wishing you the best year and reaching even greater heights...all the love to you,".

      Rohit's a few days ago received backlash for a comment about Katrina which took social media by storm. The filmmaker in an interview, reportedly said, Katrina, will go unnoticed in a scene where Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi will be seen together. The comment didn't go well with fans and twitter users started trending #ShameOnYouRohitShetty.

      Katrina later posted a clarification on Instagram claiming that he had been misunderstood and misquoted in the interview. She added, the comment was about her blinking in the shot when Rohit said, "there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING."

      However yesterday, fans began to notice, the filmmaker had unfollowed the actress on Instagram, it quickly led people to believe not all is well between the team. Meanwhile, the film has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak indefinitely.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 16:56 [IST]
