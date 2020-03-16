Katrina Kaif Urges Fans To Follow All Precautionary Safety Measures To Fight Coronavirus!

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities are spending some quality time with their family and friends at home. At the same time, they have also been sharing some tips with their fans on how to keep this deadly virus at bay.

Katrina Kaif recently shared a candid picture with sister Isabella, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and another friend from their time together at her house terrace. The girls are all smiles for the click and we must say, it makes for a heartwarming moment.

Along with this picture, the actress also shared some tips for her fans on her Instagram page. She wrote, "Hope everyone is staying safe ... please follow all precautionary safety measures as recommended by the health professionals .... excercise and meditation help your body's immune system ... keep your environment clean and happy."

Speaking about films, the release of Katrina's upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, has been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora too, had posted some love in the time of corona. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had shared a picture of herself relaxing by the balcony of her house with her pet dog. She had captioned the picture as, "Love in the time of corona #covıd19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone😷... thank u my arhaan for the pic."

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra had urged her fans to be responsible and adopt social distancing to prevent the highly contagious virus from spreading. Amitabh Bachchan had also penned his thoughts on the coronavirus outbreak on his blog.

Meanwhile, in the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central Government has decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Coronavirus Lockdown: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Chill Together In Their House Garden

NOT COOL! Did Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Violate The Rules Amidst CORONAVIRUS Scare?