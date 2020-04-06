    For Quick Alerts
      Katrina Kaif Wants THIS Thing From Alia Bhatt As She’s In Self Quarantine During The Lockdown!

      One might assume that things can never get better between Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, who used to be best friends, but the duo might prove everyone wrong! It's known to all that things got a little awkward between Alia and Katrina, when the Raazi actress started dating the latter's ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, many netizens dissed Alia for breaking the 'girl pact' i.e., 'to never date one's best friend's ex'.

      However, it seems Katrina and Alia have let bygones be bygones and are making sure to maintain a cordial term with each other.

      So, recently, when Katrina shared a picture of herself with her sister, Isabelle Kaif, Alia commented, "Pretty." To which, Katrina replied, "I want some of the cake you made." For the unversed, a few days ago, Alia had shared the picture of a paleo banana bread and wrote, "Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread #learntsomethingnew."

      Earlier, Katrina had spoken about maintaining a warm equation with Alia, Ranbir and Deepika Padukone and let bygones be bygones. She was quoted as saying, "I do go through my own share of pain and angst. But I see no point in holding a grudge. Whoever it is, I don't see the point of holding on to anything unpleasant from the past. I would rather let bygones be bygones."

      "I don't think anyone is out there to hurt me. People are trying to do the best for you. But, sometimes, in trying to do the best for you, you get hurt. Too bad. However, I would rather have a friend than an enemy."

      Speaking of Katrina's work, she was last seen in Bharat and will next be seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

