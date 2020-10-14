Kedarnath, Thappad And War Among Movies To Re-Release In Theatres This Week

Movie theatres across India are gearing up to officially reopen on Friday (October 16) after months of lockdown since March, owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The unexpected pandemic situation had led to many Hindi movies scheduled for release in the past few months to be postponed, and some other films which had released just before the lockdown did poor business.

With cinema halls reopening this Friday, some Hindi movies are going to have a re-release. These include the Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor's Malang, and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War. In addition, Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic will be re-releasing on October 15.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news. He also mentioned that more movies will be scheduled for re-release in the coming days.

"As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced...," he wrote and listed out the movies.

However, some other films which released on OTT platforms during the lockdown, such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sadak 2, Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, Khuda Haafiz and Gulabo Sitabo, will not be releasing in theatres.

"IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... There was talk that films premiered on #OTT platforms [#DilBechara, #Sadak2, #ShakuntalaDevi #KhudaHaafiz, #GunjanSaxena, #GulaboSitabo] *might* release in cinemas... But leading multiplex chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Carnival] decide NOT TO SCREEN these films," wrote Taran, in another tweet.

Cinema halls will be operating at 50 per cent capacity. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, has announced other SOPs such as one seat distance in theatres, mandatory wearing of masks at all time, proper ventilation and so on.

