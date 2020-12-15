Kedarnath Writer Kanika Dhillon Gets Engaged To Swara Bhasker's Ex-Beau Himanshu Sharma; See Pictures

Popular film writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma are all set to step into a new phase in their life. The duo recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. Kanika is known for penning films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya and Guilty. On the other hand, Himanshu is the writer of films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns And Raanjhanaa.

While Kanika separated from her filmmaker-husband Prakash Kovelamudi last year, Himanshu Sharma was previously dating actress Swara Bhasker. Kanika and Himanshu were in a relationship for a year before they got engaged.

Meanwhile, Kanika took to her Instagram page to share pictures from her engagement ceremony.

Wedding Bells Ringing For Kanika Dhillon And Himanshu Sharma The couple issued an official statement that read, ‘After being in a relationship for a while now.. we are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead..." Kanika looked radiant in a yellow salwar kameez while Himanshu picked up a blue kurta with a white Nehru jacket for the engagement ceremony. Happy Faces Kanika shared a bunch of pictures from her ring ceremony and captioned them as, "#Famjam and more .. with #himanshusharma ❤️..." Kanika's Pals From The Industry Shower Her With Congratulatory Messages Sonal Chauhan commented, "Many congratulations Kanika 💞." Taapsee Pannu dropped a bunch of heart emojis and a hugging face emoji. Prakash Raj's wife Pony wrote on Kanika's post, "Areyyyyyy this is such a beautiful surprise.... love you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ wadaaaaiyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa."

The couple is yet to officially announce their wedding date. Stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ:Judgementall Hai Kya Director Prakash Kovelamudi & Screen Writer Kanika Dhillon End Marriage

ALSO READ: Swara Bhaskar Breaks Up With Boyfriend Himanshu Sharma Because Of This Reason?