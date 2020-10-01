Khaali Peeli: CBFC Removes Sensuous Visuals From Film, Replaces Explicit Word With ‘Aunty'
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's upcoming film Khaali Peeli, is all set to release on OTT platform as well as drive-in cinemas in Bengaluru and Gurugram. Since the film will see a theatrical release in some capacity, it is mandatory for the makers to get the censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
According to reports, from changing words to removing sensuous content the CBFC had suggested several cuts. It is unclear if the cuts will also be removed from the OTT version. As per the cut list shared by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have been asked to remove 'sensuous and explicit' visuals from the song 'Tehas Nehas'. Other two scenes and vulgar-induced dialogues of Choksi Seth (Swananad Kirkire) staring lecherously at Pooja (Ananya Panday) have been removed.
Dialogues And Words Removed From The Film
Some more dialogues and words removed from the final cuts are ‘Saale nalla hai tu. Fattu hai', ‘Dus saal tak virgin raha; hold karke baitha tha', ‘virgin bhramachari' and ‘harami'. Meanwhile, the phrase ‘Tichya Aaila' was muted and so-called objectionable terms like ‘Maa ki aankh' was replaced with ‘bhains ki aankh', ‘maa ki' was replaced with ‘bhains ki', ‘item' with ‘ladki' and ‘r****i' was replaced with ‘aunty'.
CBFC Also Asked The Makers To Add A Disclaimer
The makers have also been asked to insert a disclaimer in the beginning, stating that "all those associated with the film are against the exploitation and objectification of children and women." The board has also added anti-smoking ads at the beginning of the film and at the beginning of the second half.
Khaali Peeli Is Set To Release On October 2
CBFC passed Khaali Peeli with a U/A certificate on September 22. The film with a screen time of 119 minutes will release on the OTT platform Zee Plex on October 2.
Khaali Peeli Director Defends Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Song; Says Lyrics Were Never Intended Racially
Uh Oh! Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli Trailer Garners More Dislikes Than Likes!