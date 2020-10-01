Khaali Peeli: CBFC Removes Sensuous Visuals From Film, Replaces Explicit Word With ‘Aunty'

Dialogues And Words Removed From The Film

Some more dialogues and words removed from the final cuts are ‘Saale nalla hai tu. Fattu hai', ‘Dus saal tak virgin raha; hold karke baitha tha', ‘virgin bhramachari' and ‘harami'. Meanwhile, the phrase ‘Tichya Aaila' was muted and so-called objectionable terms like ‘Maa ki aankh' was replaced with ‘bhains ki aankh', ‘maa ki' was replaced with ‘bhains ki', ‘item' with ‘ladki' and ‘r****i' was replaced with ‘aunty'.

CBFC Also Asked The Makers To Add A Disclaimer

The makers have also been asked to insert a disclaimer in the beginning, stating that "all those associated with the film are against the exploitation and objectification of children and women." The board has also added anti-smoking ads at the beginning of the film and at the beginning of the second half.

Khaali Peeli Is Set To Release On October 2

CBFC passed Khaali Peeli with a U/A certificate on September 22. The film with a screen time of 119 minutes will release on the OTT platform Zee Plex on October 2.